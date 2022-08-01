422 petitions received during grievance meeting in Salem

Collector S. Karmegam (left) after flagging off a mobile ration shop in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

August 01, 2022 17:59 IST

The weekly grievance day was held at the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegam presided and received petitions from the public. The Collector received a total of 390 petitions, including petitions seeking free patta, old-age pension, bank loans, education loans, patta transfer, road and street light facilities.

The Collector also received 32 petitions from differently abled persons. The Collector instructed the officials to address the grievances of the petitioners within a stipulated time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, the Collector flagged off a mobile ration shop for the benefit of people residing in Karungali forest areas. The residents had petitioned the Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimate Committee when they visited the Zoological Park on June 8 seeking a mobile ration shop. Based on that, on Monday, the vehicle was launched.

M. Pappa (65) of Olaipatti in Salem, along with her son Sasikumar (37) staged a dharna alleging that her daughter and son-in-law had grabbed her property documents, money, and jewellery and threatened them. The police talked with them and took them to the town police station.