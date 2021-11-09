42 zonal teams formed in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 November 2021 23:54 IST

With moderate to heavy rainfall expected in the Nilgiris till the weekend, the district administration has formed 42 zonal teams to monitor the rainfall and respond to any emergencies that may arise.

The district administration stated that 283 places had been identified as being prone to landslips and tree falls and the teams would focus their relief efforts on these areas, officials said. A total of 456 relief shelters have been kept ready across the Nilgiris.

Residents can report damage caused by rain to the toll-free number 1077, or 0423-2445577 (Ooty), 0423-2206002 (Coonoor), 04262-261295 (Gudalur), 04266-271718 (Kotagiri), 0423-2508123 (Kundah) and 04262-220734 (Pandalur).

The Horticulture Department has also issued a separate advisory to farmers across the district, detailing steps that they could take to prevent or minimise damage to crops from rain during the northeast monsoon.