42-year-old man arrested under POCSO Act

A 42-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl here on Saturday.

B. Chandran Subramaniam was conducting spoken English sessions in schools, during which he traced down the address of the victim and sexually abused her in June, the police said.

The victim complained through the Childline helpline 1098, police said. Officers from Central All Women Police Station (AWPS) booked him under provisions of POCSO Act and section 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and remanded him in judicial custody.

Man booked under Arms Act

A 35-year-old man was booked under Arms Act for intimidating another person with a gun in Pollachi on Friday.

Police said that Surya Sudharsan fired the licensed single barrel breach loading (SBBL) gun in the air after a quarrel with the complainant in connection with a land dispute.

Pollachi Taluk police also booked him under sections 294(b) (uttering obscenities), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and remanded him in judicial custody.

Two Bangladeshis arrested

Police arrested two Bangaldeshis on charges of possessing forged passports in Kangeyam, Tiruppur district on Friday. Rahad Khan, 27 and Kamaal Khan, 27 were nabbed at their residence in Padiyur, Kangeyam, police said.

Court staff commits suicide

A typist at Third Judicial Magistrate in Tiruppur District Court committed suicide at his residence in Anupparpalayam on Saturday. Police said that S. Karthik, 30, hanged himself to death past midnight. The cause of suicide was not established.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.