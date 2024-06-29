42 water bodies identified in Salem district to extract silt, clay, and gravel

A total of 42 water bodies in Salem district have been identified in the first phase to allow farmers and potters to take clay, silt, savudu, and gravel for pottery, domestic, and agricultural purposes.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government had simplified the procedure to allow farmers and potters, among others, to take clay, silt, savudu, and gravel from beds of tanks, channels, and reservoirs. Now, the respective tahsildars would be able to grant the necessary permission through online facility.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said of the 42 water bodies, three each are in Salem, Salem West, and Attur Taluks, four each at Vazhapadi, Edappadi, and Pethanaickenpalayam Taluks, five in Mettur Taluk, six in Thalaivasal Taluk, and nine in Omalur Taluk. Farmers and potters who need silt can apply online in their respective taluks and obtain permission from tahsildars. They should extract silt and clay at their own expense.

Stating that permission would be granted by the tahsildars as per law within 30 days from the date of application, Ms. Brindha said that for agricultural use for two years, silt and clay shall be taken to the tune of 75 cubic metre per acre or 185 cubic metre per hectare of wet lands. Likewise, 90 cubic metre per acre or 222 cubic metre per hectare for dry lands shall be taken. For potters, 60 cubic metre and for domestic use, 30 cubic metre shall be taken, the Collector added.