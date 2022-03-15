42 special medical camps will be held in Erode district: Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy launched the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ health scheme at the Corporation Middle School on Cauvery Road in Erode on Tuesday. Collector H. Krishnanunni is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Under the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ health scheme, 42 special medical camps would be conducted across Erode district, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy while launching the scheme at the Corporation Middle School on Cauvery Road here on Tuesday.

The Minister said complete blood count (CBC) test, haemoglobin test, bleeding time clotting time (BTCT) test, cholesterol, bilirubin test, Malaria, typhoid, TB, ECG and other tests would be taken at no cost in the camps. Also, medicines would be given to the needy persons, he added. “Camps will be conducted in all the blocks in the district,” he said.

The Minister said so far, 2.77 crore people had benefitted in the State through 28,335 camps.

On the development schemes for the district, Mr. Muthusamy said 45 new schemes were in the consultation stage and focus would be more on reducing accidents in the district. “Though the injured are treated immediately at hospitals, we want to ensure that no accidents take place,” he said and added that Collector H. Krishnanunni and Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan had come up with certain ideas to reduce the number of accidents.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, City Health Officer Prakash, Corporation Executive Engineer Vijayakumar, and councillors were present.