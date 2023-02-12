ADVERTISEMENT

42 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house in Coimbatore city

February 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 12 wrist watches, 1.5 kg of silver articles and cash were stolen from a house at Kumudam Nagar on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore. 

The police said that the theft happened at the residence of S. Mayakannan (63), a retired TNSTC official, and his wife M. Selvanayaki (53).

According to the police, the couple locked the house and went to Arumugagoundanur near Perur to visit Ms. Selvanayaki’s ailing mother on February 3 morning. 

Mr. Mayakannan received a call from his neighbour on February 10, stating that a window of the house was open. The couple returned to their house and found the jewellery, silver articles, ₹ 10,000 and other valuables were stolen.

The Peelamedu police visited the house and the forensic team collected two fingerprints from the house. According to the police, Ms. Selvanayaki wrapped jewellery in clothes and kept them in different places in the house. However, all of them were stolen. The police collected visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality and launched an investigation.

Odisha native held with 3.4 kg ganja

The Sulur police on Sunday arrested a guest worker on charges of possessing 3.4 kg of ganja. Thopa Pradhan (23), a native of Odisha, was arrested with the contraband from Kalangal near Sulur. He was sent to judicial remand. 

