42 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 24, 2022 21:03 IST

A total of 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode on Wednesday, taking the overall case tally to 1,35,406.

While 47 persons were discharged, the district had 314 active cases.

Salem reported 38 new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,30,661. While 28 persons were discharged, 260 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 13 cases, and the overall tally rose to 69,400. A total of 14 persons were discharged and 98 persons were under treatment.

