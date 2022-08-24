42 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district
A total of 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode on Wednesday, taking the overall case tally to 1,35,406.
While 47 persons were discharged, the district had 314 active cases.
Salem reported 38 new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,30,661. While 28 persons were discharged, 260 persons continue to be under treatment.
Namakkal district reported 13 cases, and the overall tally rose to 69,400. A total of 14 persons were discharged and 98 persons were under treatment.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.