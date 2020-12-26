42 minors rescued from child labour, alms seeking in Tiruppur

In a two-week special drive from December 10, the Anti Child Trafficking Unit of the Tiruppur City Police have rescued 42 minors who were forced into child labour and alms seeking.
The drive, ordered by City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan, ended on Thursday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes against Women and Children unit) S. Mohan.
The rescued children comprised those who were forced into child labour at garment units or into alms seeking on the streets, he said. All the rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. While four of them were sent to rehabilitation homes, the rest were sent to their parents, Mr. Mohan said.
The Anti Child Trafficking Unit also rescued 58 missing children between July and December, and reunited them with their parents through the Child Welfare Committee, Mr. Mohan said. A special team of the unit, led by Inspector Badrunnisa Begum, coordinated with the local police to rescue the minors.
