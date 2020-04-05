41,273 migrant workers in Tiruppur district: Minister

A total of 41,273 migrant workers were estimated to be present in Tiruppur district amid the lockdown, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said in Tiruppur recently.

He chaired a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate on the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan presided over the meeting, a release said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the workers were from States such as Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and as far as Jammu and Nagaland. Essential needs for these workers would be taken care of by the district administration, he said. As overcrowding was widely observed in meat and fish shops across Tiruppur district, the officials had been instructed to ensure that no crowding took place in the district henceforth, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The public must not venture out unnecessarily and must uphold physical distancing, he urged.

With the State government announcing ₹ 1,000 for ration cardholders as a relief measure, the Minister said that 7,25,973 cardholders would benefit in Tiruppur district.

As many as 41 checkposts had been set up at various parts of the district to monitor movement of vehicles, the release said.