412 nominations in Salem

SALEM/NAMAKKAL

19 March 2021 23:16 IST

As many as 412 nominations were received in Salem for contesting in the elections.

According to officials, the highest number of nominations was filed on Friday, 165 applications. Among the 11 constituencies in Salem, highest number of nominations have been received in Mettur, 73.

In Namakkal, 214 nominations have been received for six constituencies.

Highest number of nominations have been received in Kumarapalayam, 45. The nominations would be scrutinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawing candidature is March 22.