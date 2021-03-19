Coimbatore

412 nominations in Salem

As many as 412 nominations were received in Salem for contesting in the elections.

According to officials, the highest number of nominations was filed on Friday, 165 applications. Among the 11 constituencies in Salem, highest number of nominations have been received in Mettur, 73.

In Namakkal, 214 nominations have been received for six constituencies.

Highest number of nominations have been received in Kumarapalayam, 45. The nominations would be scrutinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawing candidature is March 22.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:17:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/412-nominations-in-salem/article34112267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY