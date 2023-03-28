41-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl near Coimbatore

March 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

K. Kaleeswaran, a resident of a village near Thirumalayampalayam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, the girl was alone at her residence when the accused, who is known to the girl’s father, came to the house around 10 a.m. on Monday and asked for drinking water. As the girl went inside, the accused followed her and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

As the girl shouted for help, the accused escaped from the house. The girl, later, lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 7 (sexual assault) read with 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A team led by AWPS inspector S. Amutha arrested Kaleeswaran aka Sokkan on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody.