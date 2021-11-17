41 two-wheelers recovered, five held

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi (centre) with the seized vehicles in Shoolagiri on Wednesday.

KRISHNAGIRI

17 November 2021 23:26 IST

Five persons were arrested and 41 stolen two-wheelers were recovered by a special police patrol here in Shoolagiri.

According to a release, the arrests were made by the special team constituted to investigate the recurrent incidents of two-wheeler thefts in the area.

On Monday, the team was patrolling in Shoolagiri, when five persons on two-wheelers were intercepted. The five persons- G. Dakshanamoorthy (26), Tiruvengadam (31), Satish alias Satishkumar (24), Santosh (19), and Arasan (24) during interrogation admitted to lifting two-wheelers in Shoolagiri, Bargur, Krishnagiri and Hosur, besides other districts.

According to the police, the men led the team to 41 stolen vehicles that were worth ₹25 lakh. They were arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate court in Hosur and remanded.