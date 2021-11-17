Coimbatore

41 two-wheelers recovered, five held

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi (centre) with the seized vehicles in Shoolagiri on Wednesday.  

Five persons were arrested and 41 stolen two-wheelers were recovered by a special police patrol here in Shoolagiri.

According to a release, the arrests were made by the special team constituted to investigate the recurrent incidents of two-wheeler thefts in the area.

On Monday, the team was patrolling in Shoolagiri, when five persons on two-wheelers were intercepted. The five persons- G. Dakshanamoorthy (26), Tiruvengadam (31), Satish alias Satishkumar (24), Santosh (19), and Arasan (24) during interrogation admitted to lifting two-wheelers in Shoolagiri, Bargur, Krishnagiri and Hosur, besides other districts.

According to the police, the men led the team to 41 stolen vehicles that were worth ₹25 lakh. They were arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate court in Hosur and remanded.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 11:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/41-two-wheelers-recovered-five-held/article37550232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY