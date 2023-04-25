HamberMenu
41 projects under Smart Cities Mission completed in Erode Corporation

April 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi (right) chairing the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday. Collector H. Krishnanunni (centre) is in the picture.

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi (right) chairing the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday. Collector H. Krishnanunni (centre) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Of the 54 Smart Cities Mission projects sanctioned for Erode Corporation, 41 have been completed and works are under way for 13, said District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi at a meeting held at the Erode Collectorate on Tuesday. 

The meeting, held to review the Central government schemes implemented in the district, was presided by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MPs K. Subbarayan and Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswati. and District Collector H. Krishnanunni.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi said that a total of 54 projects at a cost of ₹965 crore were planned for the Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission, and a total of 41 projects costing ₹518.89 crore were completed. About 13 projects at ₹446.11 crore were under implementation. He said that biomining of solid waste was being carried out in the four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani. 

The MP said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2,460 houses at ₹6.10 core were sanctioned for the district. He said that steps were taken to ensure quality roads were laid in villages and hamlets for better connectivity with markets, schools, colleges and hospitals. He said that under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, women self-help groups were given loan to the tune of ₹ 751.36 crore and under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, 1,365 youth in rural areas were provided skill training. 

Mr. Ganeshamurthi said that under the Integrated School Education Scheme (Samagra Shiksha) arrangements were being made to provide transport facilities to students from remote hamlets. The implementation of various schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes were reviewed in the meeting. 

Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Assistant Collector (Training) N. Ponmani, Corporation Commissioner Janaki Raveendran, Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram and other officials were present. 

