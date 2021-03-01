41 new cases in Coimbatore

01 March 2021 23:49 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 41 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 42 persons from Coimbatore got discharged from different hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

A total of 379 persons from Coimbatore district were undergoing treatment on Monday. The district did not report any death due to the disease, according to the department.

Tiruppur district reported 14 fresh cases, which took the tally to 18,361. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 18,021 patients have recovered and 116 were active cases. On Monday, 13 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, seven persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,359. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 while 61 people are undergoing treatment.