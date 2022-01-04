41 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode

04 January 2022 22:39 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,07,895.

While 56 persons were discharged, 393 persons were under treatment.

Salem district reported 49 fresh cases on Tuesday. According to Health Department officials, all cases were indigenous and 36 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal reported 11 new cases. Dharmapuri had seven cases and Krishnagiri saw 10 cases.