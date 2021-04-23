408 staff to be involved in counting of votes

A total of 408 government staff would be involved in counting of votes polled in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district for whom computerised randomisation was completed here on Friday.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs used in all the 2,741 polling stations in the district were kept at two counting centres in the district. While votes polled in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, Modakkurichi, Anthiyur and Bhavani would be counted at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode, votes polled in the constituencies of Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar would be counted at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

On Friday, District Election Officer and District Collector C. Kathiravan randomised the personnel to be involved in the counting process using the tool. For each constituency, 17 counting supervisors, 17 counting assistants and 17 micro-observers were appointed. Hence, a total of 408 officers will be involved in the counting process, he added. He said that counting of votes would take place in 14 tables for each constituency while an additional 24 tables were kept ready.

Mr. Kathiravan said that rounds for each constituency were Erode (East) – 23 rounds, Erode (West) – 29 rounds, Modakkurichi , Perundurai and Bhavani – 24 rounds each, Anthiyur - 22 rounds, Gobichettipalayam – 25 rounds, and Bhavanisagar – 27 rounds. Thus, a total of 198 rounds will take place for all the eight Assembly constituencies, he added.