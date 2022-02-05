405 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

ERODE

05 February 2022 23:21 IST

Erode district on Saturday reported 405 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,30,254. One person died, raising the toll to 727.

Salem district reported 386 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,25,099. While 856 persons were discharged, 7,141 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 203 cases taking the tally to 66,742.

