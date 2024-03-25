GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40,329 students to appear for Class 10 public examination in Coimbatore district

March 25, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With Class 10 public examination set to begin in Tamil Nadu with language paper on March 26, a total of 40,329 students — 19,995 boys and 20,334 girls — are expected to appear from 526 schools in Coimbatore district. The students will be seated across 158 examination centres.

Of the 526 schools, 58 are government-aided, 2 are Anglo-Indian, 27 are corporation-run, 168 are government-run, and 267 are matriculation schools.

To oversee the examination process, 46 route officers, including 17 in Pollachi, have been appointed, along with a squad comprising 230 members who will monitor the proceedings to prevent malpractice. Additionally, a total of 2,257 invigilators will be present to oversee the examination halls.

In order to assist students with visual impairment, 799 scribes have been arranged.

For the secure storage of answer papers, 11 custodian centres have been designated.

“With these extensive arrangements in place, we are confident in conducting the examinations smoothly and efficiently, ensuring a fair and conducive environment for all students appearing for the exams,” Chief Education Officer M. Balamurali said.

Related Topics

education / Coimbatore / test/examination / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.