40,329 students to appear for Class 10 public examination in Coimbatore district

March 25, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With Class 10 public examination set to begin in Tamil Nadu with language paper on March 26, a total of 40,329 students — 19,995 boys and 20,334 girls — are expected to appear from 526 schools in Coimbatore district. The students will be seated across 158 examination centres.

Of the 526 schools, 58 are government-aided, 2 are Anglo-Indian, 27 are corporation-run, 168 are government-run, and 267 are matriculation schools.

To oversee the examination process, 46 route officers, including 17 in Pollachi, have been appointed, along with a squad comprising 230 members who will monitor the proceedings to prevent malpractice. Additionally, a total of 2,257 invigilators will be present to oversee the examination halls.

In order to assist students with visual impairment, 799 scribes have been arranged.

For the secure storage of answer papers, 11 custodian centres have been designated.

“With these extensive arrangements in place, we are confident in conducting the examinations smoothly and efficiently, ensuring a fair and conducive environment for all students appearing for the exams,” Chief Education Officer M. Balamurali said.