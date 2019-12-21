403 candidates elected unopposed in Salem

The last date to withdraw nominations for the rural local body elections came to an end on Thursday and 403 candidates, who filed papers for different positions were elected unopposed to the respective positions.

According to officials, 17,003 nominations were accepted for elections to 4, 299 positions in rural local bodies in Salem and by Thursday, 2,677 candidates withdrew their nomination. Three candidates to Panchayat Union ward member, eight to village panchayat president and 392 village panchayat ward members got elected unopposed. 13, 923 candidates would be facing the elections to be held here in two phases.

In Namakkal, 9,773 nominations were accepted for elections to 3,106 seats. 700 candidates got elected unopposed- one panchayat union ward member, 17 village panchayat presidents, and 682 village panchayat ward members.

A total of 1,620 nominations were withdrawn by Thursday. According to officials, 7,453 candidates would be contesting to 2,406 positions.

In Dharmapuri, 10,432 nominations were accepted and 2,687 nominations were withdrawn by Thursday. After withdrawal, 647 candidates got elected unopposed here.

In Krishnagiri, 1,072 candidates would be contesting the elections after withdrawal. Here, two panchayat union ward members got elected unopposed. For district panchayat ward elections, 230 nominations were accepted, 81 were withdrawn and 149 candidates are in the fray.