‘400-year-old’ hero stones discovered near Avinashi

A team of archaeologists discovered two hero stones near Avinashi recently, the age of which is speculated to be around 400 years.

The team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, led by Team Director S. Ravikumar, discovered these stones in Periyaottarpalayam, according to a press release. The first hero stone measured 100 cm in height and 50 cm in width, while the second one was 90 cm high and 50 cm wide.

The heroes were seen to be wearing ornaments on their neck, shoulder, hands, and legs.

The unique feature of these is that in both the stones the hero is seen in a worshipping posture while a tiger is seen attacking him from the right side, Mr. Ravikumar said in the release. The hero is generally seen to be attacking the tigers in all the previously discovered hero stones in the Kongu Region, according to the release.

A V-shaped spear named kavai is seen on the left side of the hero in both the stones and no inscriptions were found.

According to Sangam literature, the people from the ancient Kongu Region were engaged in rearing of cattle and the kavai is understood to be used to cut leaves to feed the cattle.

Hence, these hero stones may have been erected for the heroes who died during cattle herding, the release said.

Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu that the stones were discovered in September 2018 and a detailed study was conducted in the first week of June.

Since there were no inscriptions on the stones, the age of the hero stones were deduced as 400 years by comparing other stones from the period.

“If there were inscriptions, we could have exactly concluded the age,” he said. R. Poongundran, retired Assistant Director with the State Archaeological Department, also inspected the hero stones and concluded that these might have been from the early 17th Century, Mr. Ravikumar said.