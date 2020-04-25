400 police personnel deployed at Tiruppur markets to manage crowd

The Tiruppur City Police deployed 400 police personnel at the temporary daily markets here on Saturday, a day before the enforcement of the complete lockdown, to manage the huge crowd.

“Crowd was on the higher side today at daily markets. However we had anticipated the same and deployed 400 police personnel to manage them,” V. Badri Narayanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told The Hindu.

The police were deployed at the seven temporary vegetable markets at Thennampalayam Market (Palladam Road), Old Bus Terminus, New Bus Terminus, Nanjappa School premises, Cotton Market complex, private land opposite Thennampalayam market and LRG Women’s College premises.

All departmental stores were also monitored and the crowd was under control in the city, he said.

Door-to-door services

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan assured the public that door-to-door delivery of vegetables, meat, milk and newspapers would continue uninterrupted during the complete lockdown and requested them to not indulge in panic buying.