400 police personnel apply for transfer at special camp

Salem

18 July 2021 22:28 IST

Transfers held in a transparent manner, says SP

About 400 police personnel including special sub-inspectors, head constables and constables applied for transfers at a camp organised by the Salem district police at the Armed Reserve grounds here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav said the transfers were being held in a transparent manner and the personnel have been asked to provide their preferences. He said that feedbacks would be collected from the personnel at the end of the camp.

Police personnel who have worked for more than three years in a police station or special wing and those who have worked for more than six years in the same sub-division had applied for transfers.

Mr.Abhinav said that women help desks have been set up in all the 32 police stations and six All Women Police Stations in the district. The help desks had so far received over 20 calls. Three women had called the desk saying that there was no one to look after them. The women were shifted to homes and measures were under way to find out their relatives, he said.