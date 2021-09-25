Coimbatore

40-year-old farmer injured in elephant attack

A 40-year-old farmer from Alandurai sustained injuries when he was attacked by a wild elephant on Friday night.

According to Forest Department sources, S. Palanisamy suffered fractures in his legs. Forest Department officials said Palanisamy had erected a platform on top of a tree to ward off wild animals that enter his farm at night.

The incident happened around 10.15 p.m. on Friday when the farmer got down from the tree.

Fire crackers hurled

Sources said the farmer had hurled fire crackers at the elephant from the elevated platform.

He thought that the elephant had left the place.

However, as the man got down from the tree, the elephant emerged from the darkness and attacked him. He managed to escape despite the injuring to his legs. Boluvampatti forest range officer T. Saravanan said that Palanisamy was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition was stable.


