40 persons at old age home in Erode tested positive

ERODE

03 June 2021 22:00 IST

As many as 40 persons at an old age home at Thindal in the city tested COVID-19 positive and were shifted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Thursday.

The home has 76 persons and a few persons reported fever and cough in the past few days. Hence, swab samples were taken. As many as 40 were tested positive while 36 others tested negative. All the positive patients were shifted to the hospital on Thursday while disinfection measures were carried out at the home and the health of others continue to be monitored.

