‘40% of works for laying drinking water pipeline completed in Ward 26 in Coimbatore’

May 17, 2023 - COIMBATORE

About 40% of the reservoir construction on Gandhi ma Nagar main road under Ward 26, and the pipeline laying works for 24x7 drinking water connection are done and the rest are expected to be completed by the end of July, according to official sources.

S. Balakrishnan, a retired Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, said the drinking water supply is once in 10 days and the supply time is for six hours. “There are no stipulated timings, often it is at early hours. Many houses here have borewell connections to manage the insufficiency,” he said.

A source in SUEZ India claimed, “Roughly 40% of the works to construct a reservoir tank in Gandhi ma Nagar and the pipeline for the same in Wards 26, 27 and 28 are ongoing.”

Works in some areas of the Sengaliappa Nagar are done. Each day, works are under way in various parts of the city and at least 3 km is covered, the source added.

The overall completion will take a minimum of two months, according to Corporation sources.

Road

Mr. Balakrishnan, a resident of the ward for over 25 years, went on to say that the road in the junction connecting Gandhi ma Nagar, Peelamedu Railway overbridge, and Murugan Nagar has been remained rutted for about two years now.

“Heavy vehicles carrying steel bars to and from a steel factory nearby carry more than the stipulated quantity — some even 80 tonnes instead of the maximum 30 tonnes. This causes the road to be damaged.”

“Moreover, traffic snarls in this location are high due to the diversions to facilitate construction of the Avinashi Road flyover, especially in the evenings. Heavy vehicles and regular traffic further damage the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper on V.K Road in the ward claimed that the road was dug up multiple times due to pipeline leakages. According to him, earlier, only a few heavy vehicles would ply, hence the pipes were fine. But now, there are several, causing the pipelines to break, he added.

An official in the engineering department of the Corporation stated that there was a leak in the pipe a few weeks back, and SUEZ India, to identify the leaks, dug up three spots on that stretch. Patchwork or re-laying works are on the cards and will soon be done, he said.

PDS

An additional ration shop for the HUDCO Colony where there are many elderly persons is required or home delivery service1s for those with ailments must be considered, said Mr. Balakrishnan. “We are forced to walk about 1.5 km, which is tough for the senior citizens,” he said.