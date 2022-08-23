Coimbatore

40 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

A total of 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,364. While 45 persons were discharged, 319 persons continue to be under treatment.


