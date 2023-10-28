40 liquor bottles seized from two Tasmac shops in Erode

October 28, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - ERODE

In a joint operation conducted by the Excise and Police departments, 40 liquor bottles that were kept for illegal sales at two Tasmac shops were seized here on Friday.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner (Excise) and Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths inspected shop numbers 3551 and 3853 functioning at Elumathur and Modakkurichi respectively in Modakkurichi taluk. They found liquor being sold at 5.45 a.m. at the shops, while the government prescribed time was noon to 10 p.m. As many as 40 liquor bottles worth ₹ 4,935 were seized while action has also been initiated against the staff involved in the malpractice.