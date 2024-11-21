40 lakh ‘ineligible members’ removed from cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Periyakaruppan

Minister for Co-operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan said that 40 lakh ‘ineligible persons’ who were enrolled as members in cooperative societies during the previous AIADMK government were removed.

Addressing the media after distributing welfare assistance to the tune of ₹25 crore to 2,171 beneficiaries at Thindal in Erod city, the Minister said during the AIADMK rule, elections to cooperative societies were held in phases, one for societies in 26 districts and the other for the newly created districts. “Since the tenure of elected members in some societies did not end, it created problems and elections could not be conducted,” he said.

The Minister said all the members were asked to link their membership with their Aadhaar number and 65% have completed it. “Elections to the societies will be held after revision of the electoral roll,” he said and added that ineligible members’ names were removed from the list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.