40 lakh ‘ineligible members’ removed from cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Periyakaruppan

Published - November 21, 2024 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Co-operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan distributing loan to members of a self-help group in Erode on Thursday.

Minister for Co-operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan distributing loan to members of a self-help group in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Co-operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan said that 40 lakh ‘ineligible persons’ who were enrolled as members in cooperative societies during the previous AIADMK government were removed.

Addressing the media after distributing welfare assistance to the tune of ₹25 crore to 2,171 beneficiaries at Thindal in Erod city, the Minister said during the AIADMK rule, elections to cooperative societies were held in phases, one for societies in 26 districts and the other for the newly created districts. “Since the tenure of elected members in some societies did not end, it created problems and elections could not be conducted,” he said. 

The Minister said all the members were asked to link their membership with their Aadhaar number and 65% have completed it. “Elections to the societies will be held after revision of the electoral roll,” he said and added that ineligible members’ names were removed from the list.

