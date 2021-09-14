40 kg of unhygienic meat seized in Erode

ERODE

14 September 2021 23:17 IST

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected hotels and restaurants in the city and seized 40 kg of unhygienic, stale and cooked poultry meat on Tuesday.

A team led by J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inspected a biryani shop on Gandhiji Road and found cooked chicken and mutton stored in refrigerators. The meat was reheated and served to customers upon orders.

The officials seized eight kg of meat from the shop. Likewise, they raided a few other hotels and seized 32 kg stale meat and took samples. Later, the meat was destroyed.

Advertising

Advertising

They said artificial flavours were added beyond the permitted level to the meat and asked people to avoid consuming such items.

Later, the team inspected shops to check for plastic usage and whether safety norms were followed as per Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011. A sum of ₹ 10,000 was levied as fine on shopkeepers for various violations while notices were served on five hotels asking them to rectify their mistake.

“If they continue to sell such food items, fine will be imposed besides initiating legal action,” the officials warned.