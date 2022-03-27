40 kg of gutkha seized in Erode

The Erode police on Sunday seized 40 kg of gutka during vehicle check.

According to the police, vehicle check was conducted at Meeran Moideen Street during which they intercepted a two-wheeler. While checking the bike, police found a white sack with banned tobacco goods. Police identified the motorist as Alawudeen and he was smuggling the contraband goods for sale here. The Erode police have registered a case and are investigating.