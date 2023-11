November 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 4-year-old girl died after she was runover by a school bus in Kookalthorai, Kotagiri on Monday.

R. Laya, studying at a private school in Kotagiri, had alighted from her school bus after she reached home and was walking beside the rear side of the bus. The driver, aged 28, failed to notice the child and reversed the vehicle, running over her.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.