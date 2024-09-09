‘4% growth in food grains production a must to exceed targeted 400 million tonnes by 2047’

For food grain production in India to reach 400–435 million tonnes a year, a 4% growth was required in the midst of challenges, to measure up to the country’s march towards the top position by 2047 with $35 trillion economy, Trilochan Mohapatra, chairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority, Government of India, and former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, told graduands of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Monday.

Climate change induced impacts on agricultural productivity was the most imminent challenge, Prof. Mahopatra said at the 44th Convocation of TNAU on the topic ‘Revolutionising Indian Agriculture towards Global Leadership by 2047’.

Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi presided over and handed over degrees in the presence of chief guest and Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi. A total of 9,526 candidates received their UG, PG and Ph.D. degrees. Of them, 3,415 candidates received their degrees in person and the rest in absentia from constituent and affiliated colleges.

The vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) in agriculture by 2047 should prioritise sustainability, technology integration, and the well-being of farmers. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and research institutions was crucial to achieving these goals, Prof. Mahopatra said.

The intended growth in agriculture could be brought about through measures including genetic enhancement of plants/animals/fish for higher productivity under increased intensity of biotic and abiotic stresses; productivity enhancement through sustainable intensification and mechanisation of agriculture and food system, and digitalization of agricultural research, Prof. Mahopatra said.

Indian agriculture should focus on precision agriculture. A robust startup ecosystem could play a vital role for accelerating innovations in agriculture. The ICAR was implementing several startup programmes, he said.

Detailing the milestones scaled by TNAU in her welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor said the university had become knowledge partner to international institutes in Fiji, Nigeria, Ghana and in Nepal in the areas of remote sensing, disaster risk assessment, crop insurance and agri-business development.

TNAU was a frontrunner in deploying geo-spatial tools for monitoring water bodies, measuring GHG emissions and disaster risk assessment. TNAU was a key partner in the prestigious YESTECH project of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of Government of India on crop yield estimation using remote sensing tools, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Pro-Chancellor M.R.K. Panneerselvam, who was to have announced the Endowment Awards, did not take part in the convocation.