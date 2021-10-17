4 deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 132 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

While 151 persons recovered from the viral disease, the district had 1,552 active cases on Sunday.

The toll increased to 2,382 after four more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Saturday when it reported 136 new cases.

73 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district had 818 active cases of COVID-19, including the 73 persons who tested positive for the disease on Sunday. A total of 76 persons recovered on Sunday.

The Health Department said that a 65-year-old man from Tiruppur died of the disease on Saturday and the toll increased to 968. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.4 % on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 21 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 33,304. The toll stood at 207 on Sunday and 358 persons are under treatment.