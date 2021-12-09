4 deaths, 117 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

09 December 2021 00:31 IST

Coimbatore district reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department reported four new deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,478. The district had 1,247 active cases and 131 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday. Tiruppur district reported 50 fresh cases on Wednesday. The overall toll remained at 1,001, as no new deaths were reported. The district had 640 active cases and 56 patients from the district recovered.

The Nilgiris district reported 10 new cases. The district had 150 active cases and 18 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

