₹4 crore worth silver plates fitted to Eachanari Vinayagar Temple doors

March 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department fitted silver plates for the entrance doors and ardhamandapam doors at the Eachanari Vinayagar Temple in the district recently.

Minister of HR&CE Department P.K. Sekar Babu recently announced that silver plating worth ₹4 crore would be installed at the temple.

Following this, the silver plates were fitted to the newly-made wooden entrance doors and ‘ardhamandapam’ doors of the temple, according to a press release.

Executive Officer R. Vijayalakshmi, P. Ravichandran, who requested the grant and Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner for the Department S.V. Harshini, temple Trustee S. Azhagukumakeshwari, many temple priests, staff and devotees were present during at event, the release said.