397 new cases in Coimbatore, 359 in Salem

20 August 2020 22:35 IST

Coimbatore district reported more than 390 COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with 397 persons testing positive, taking the overall tally to 10,558 so far.

Of the 11 deaths reported in Coimbatore, six patients aged 67, 49, 65, 85, 81 and 43 died in private hospitals and five persons aged 70, 39, 83, 68 and 61 died at government hospitals. The death toll in the district increased to 228.

In Erode, a 52-year-old man died, taking the district’s death toll to 29. Two men aged 64 and 83 died in Tiruppur district and Salem reported the death of five persons aged, 65, 62, 70, 62 and 80.

Coimbatore district saw 181 persons being discharged on Thursday. Health Department sources said plans were afoot to set up a COVID-19 Care Centre in a school on Maruthamalai Road for asymptomatic patients.

Salem district recorded 359 cases, of which 354 were indigenous including 218 in the Salem Corporation limits. Three persons returned from Chennai, Namakkal and Kalakuruchi.

In Namakkal, 46 cases were reported, majority of which were contacts of previous cases. Seven persons returned from Erode, Salem and Coimbatore.

Of the 86 fresh cases in Erode, six were workers at a private mill at Elumathur in Modakurichi block. The district’s tally stood at 1,804. While 47 persons were discharged on Thursday, 782 were under treatment.

A three-year-old girl from Dhali near Udumalpet and an eight-year-old boy from N.R.K. Puram in the Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the 68 new cases reported in Tiruppur. The district’s overall tally stood at 1,774, with 54 patients being discharged on Thursday.

With 60 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,178 so far. Travelling outside the district or coming in contact with people who returned from outside the Nilgiris was the reason for increase in cases, the district administration said. As many as 972 people recovered and 202 were under treatment.

Five persons tested positive in Krishnagiri, taking the district’s tally to 1,710. In Dharmapuri, six cases were reported and the total number increased to 1,070