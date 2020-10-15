395 test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, 263 in Salem

COIMBATORE BUREAU

Coimbatore district on Thursday saw 395 new COVID-19 positive cases that took the overall tally so far to 38,712. The Health Department said three persons died of the disease, and the toll so far in the district was 511. It also said that so far, 670 persons have returned home upon recovery from the infection and 4,426 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Salem continued to keep its second position in the western region with 263 fresh cases and two deaths. Officials said a 71-year-old man from Kalakuruchi died at a private hospital and a 58-year-old man died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

According to health officials, 257 of the new cases were indigenous, including 123 cases in Salem Corporation limits. Six patients had returned from Kalakuruchi, Namakkal and Dharmapuri.

Namakkal district reported 148 cases. Health officials said that of these, 28 patients had returned from other districts such as Salem, Hosur, Tiruchi, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore, Chennai, Perambalur, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri and one patient had returned from Uttar Pradesh.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 146 cases, taking the district’s overall tally of positive cases to 10,690. The death was that of a 33-year-old man from the district. He died at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Wednesday, the media bulletin said.

The district reported less than 150 cases after 10 days on Thursday, after 132 COVID-19 cases were reported on October 5. Out of the 10,690 cases, 9,242 have recovered and 1,286 were active cases. Tiruppur district has reported 162 deaths so far. On Thursday, 260 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Erode reported 126 new cases that raised the district’s tally to 8,772. While 122 persons were discharged on Thursday, 1,022 are under treatment. Two persons died of the disease, raising the toll in the district to 106.

While Krishnagiri district reported 73 cases,Dharmapuri reported 84.

In the Nilgiris, 94 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of cases so far in the district is 5,821. One more person died of the disease, taking the toll to 33. A total of 693 persons are undergoing treatment.