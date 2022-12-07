3.95 lakh metric tonne of cane to be crushed this season in Dharmapuri

December 07, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A targeted 3.95 lakh metric tonne of cane is slated to be crushed at the government-owned Subramiya Siva Sugar Cooperative Society in Dharmapuri.

Inaugurating the cane crushing, District Collector K. Shanthi said that over 10,577 acres have been registered under cane cultivation vouching for a targeted harvesting and crushing of an estimated 3,95,000 mts.

In order to ensure quick and timely transport of cane from the fields to the cooperative society, over 115 trucks, 80 tractors, 41 tippers, and 25 bullock carts are employed. According to the administration, in view of the 10.48% increase in cane crushing infrastructure, the procurement price of cane has been increased to ₹ 3,126.25

To encourage members of the society, who had registered and crushed cane in the last crushing season of 2021-22, a support incentive of ₹ 195 a tonne was issued to each member. Therefore, a total of ₹ 507.74 lakh was directly credited to the accounts of 3,458 members of the sugar cooperative society.

Further, in view of the copious rainfall received, and the increase in the cultivable area for cane to 14,000 acres, the administration has estimated an increase in procurement. An estimated 4,30,000 mts of cane is estimated to be procured from the increased cultivable area for the upcoming crushing season in 2023-24.

According to the administration, in order to address labour deficit and to curtail labour costs for cutting, cane harvesters and conveyors are deployed in the crushing units. Farmers are also urged to practice a gap of 4.5 ft between saplings in order to be able to effectively use the mechanised harvesters for the ease of cultivation.