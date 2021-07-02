395 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 395 new cases, taking the tally to 90,183. While 203 persons were discharged, 4,123 continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the death toll to 597.

A total of 268 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 155 cases were indigenous and 40 were reported in corporation limits. 113 patients have returned from other places like Namakkal, Erode, Cuddalore, Chennai and other places.

In Namakkal, 132 cases were reported. As per bulletin, 127 cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, no deaths were reported in Salem and Namakkal on Friday.

Krishnagiri recorded 95 new cases, and 144 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 990 as of Friday. A total of 40,082 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 97 fresh cases, and 68 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 890. As of date, a total 24,703 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.