393 cases and six deaths in Coimbatore

13 October 2020 00:02 IST

More than 400 persons discharged from hospitals in the district

Coimbatore district, on Monday, added 393 fresh cases of COVID-19, and saw the discharge of 466 persons from different treatment centres.

Health Department said that six patients died at different hospitals in the city, taking the toll to 497. A total of 4,839 persons were under treatment as of Monday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 185 fresh cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 10,219. A 68-year-old man died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, according to the bulletin. Of the 10,219 cases, 8,762 have recovered and 1,301 were active. The district has so far reported 156 deaths. On Monday, the district saw a dip in recovered patients, as only 52 persons were discharged from various hospitals.

A total of 304 persons reported positive in Salem.

According to health officials, 279 cases, including 162 in Salem Corporation limits, were indigenous. Twenty-five patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Coimbatore. Two persons aged 67 and 41 died in the district .

Namakkal reported 145 cases. According to health officials, eight patients had returned from Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, Kanyakumari and three from Karnataka.

In the Nilgiris, 144 people tested positive on Monday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 5,512.

Erode district reported 146 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,426. While 155 persons were discharged, 1,093 persons continued to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll to 102.

Krishnagiri recorded 98 cases and Dharmapuri 84.