Coimbatore

39 test positive in Coimbatore

A total of 39 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 55,838. The district had 377 active cases on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 39 persons were discharged.

Tiruppur reported 15 new cases on Tuesday and the number of active cases stood at 116. Fifteen persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive on Tuesday and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,365. The toll was 48 and 59 persons were undergoing treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:55:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/39-test-positive-in-coimbatore/article33974671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY