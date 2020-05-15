39 migrant workers forced out of granite quarry, rescued after Collector intervenes

Thirty-nine migrant workers forced out of a granite quarry in Kelamangalam walked to the Hosur Railway Station only to be chased away by the police on Friday evening. However, at the Krishnagiri Collector’s intervention, the workers were rescued later.

A group of migrant workers, including 10 women, from Bastar in Chattisgarh employed in ‘7 Hills’ quarry in Kelamagalam were forced out of the quarry by the owner.

According to the workers, the owner had told them that the trains were running.

He had asked the workers to go to Kelamangalam police station. Kelamangalam police in turn had directed them to go to the railway station.

The workers having walked some 25 km, reached the station with all their belongings only to realise that there were no trains.

The workers had halted at the station, before the police descended on the spot and chased the workers away.

On being alerted, Collector S. Prabhakar intervened and instructed the police and revenue to provide care immediately.

“I have instructed the RDO to initiate action against the company,” Mr. Prabhakar told The Hindu.

Hosur has been witnessing scenes of migrant workers from across the State finding any and every means of transport available to find their way back home crossing the inter-state border here into Karnataka.

On Friday, 76 migrant workers from Maharashtra were stuffed into three tractors with two trailers each from Tiruvannamalai enroute to Maharashtra.

The tractors were sent from Maharashtra by their relatives to Tiruvannamalai, where the workers were picked up and driven back.

The migrant workers families had arranged for the tractors out of their money.

Earlier in the day, a truck carrying 71 migrant workers, 69 from Uttar Pradesh and two from Gujarat, met with an accident near Shoolagiri. The workers, however, escaped with minor injuries. They were rescued by the authorities and upon Collector’s intervention, they were accommodated at the government arts college here. The workers had paid for a truck to travel without e-passes and had hoped to cross into Karnataka via Hosur.

Collector ordered for the workers to be taken care, and also assured them that arrangements would be made to provide e-passes.

In the interim, the workers were also monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.