39 held for gambling in Talavadi Hills in Erode district

April 10, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Talavadi police on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, arrested 39 persons on charges of gambling at six different places in the hills, and seized ₹1.30 lakh from them.

Based on information, police teams inspected Marur, Doddagajanur, Chimtahalli, Gurupurundi, Mallankuzhi and Malguthipuram villages and found a group of men involved in playing cards for money, a practice that is banned by the State government.

All the 39 were taken to the station and the cash was seized. The police registered six cases against them under Section 12 of the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, and later, they were released on bail.

