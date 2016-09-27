39 AIADMK Councillors get ticket again

The AIADMK list of candidates contesting the election for seats in the Coimbatore Corporation has very few surprises and the names of those who have been denied opportunity for one reason or the other was not altogether unexpected.

In the outgoing Council, the AIADMK held over 75 wards. In candidates list announced on Monday, only 39 of the councillors have made it. In the 39, a few are contesting in wards other than those they represent now and in an instance, a Councillor has passed on the seat to his wife.

The list of those who have not made it has incumbent Mayor P. Rajkumar. With Coimbatore declared as a woman-mayor city, his chances of contesting stood diminished, said party sources.

Accounts Committee Chairperson Ganesan, who represented Ward 70, did not make it to the list and so did South Zone Chairperson Perumalsamy and Education and Parks Committee Chairperson Santhamani.

The candidates will file their nomination papers on Tuesday between noon and 1.30 p.m., as announced by the party headquarters.