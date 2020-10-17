389 new cases in Coimbatore district

17 October 2020 23:40 IST

The number of COVID-19 patients who were under care in hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCC) in Coimbatore district remained below 4,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

With 428 persons having returned to their homes after recovering from COVID-19 on Saturday, different hospitals and CCCs had 3,861 patients.

The Health Department said that six patients from Coimbatore district succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday, taking the death toll to 518.

Advertising

Advertising

The district reported 389 new cases of the disease on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 159 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,994 cases.

The district did not report any deaths on Saturday. Out of the 10,994 cases, 9,664 have recovered and 1,166 were active cases. The district reported 164 deaths in total.

On Saturday, 193 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 88 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris stands at 6,003. The death toll in the district increased from 33 to 34 on Saturday, while 667 people are undergoing treatment.