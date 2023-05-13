ADVERTISEMENT

3,832 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Salem

May 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,832 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

S. Sumathi, Principal District Judge (PDJ), inaugurated the adalat at the Salem district court. As many as 7,459 cases, including civil cases, land dispute, and matrimonial disputes, were taken up and 3,832 cases were settled. An amount of ₹ 20.24 crore were disbursed.

During the Lod Adalat, ₹14 lakh was awarded as compensation to family members of Muthukumar (45), a weaver ,who died in a road accident in 2022. Similarly, ₹12.50 lakh in compensation was awarded to the family members of Mathialagan (29), who died in an accident last year.

